SA hits vaccine milestone as 100,000 shots have now been administered

South Africa's 100,000th Covid-19 vaccine has been administered, 17 days after the first shot was given out on February 17.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie said on Friday - on the one-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 case being recorded in SA - that 100,180 doses had been administered as part of the country's vaccine roll-out.

Mkhize said he was "very encouraged" at the milestone being reached.

Also on Friday, Mkhize said that there were now 1,518,979 confirmed coronavirus recorded cases across SA - an increase of 1,313 in the past 24 hours. The new infections come from 29,024 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.52%.