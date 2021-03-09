Child rushed to hospital after pit bull attack

An 11-year-old girl is in an East London hospital after she was mauled by a neighbour’s pit bull.

Rekeisha-Lee Barnes was playing with friends on Thursday afternoon in her Breidbach home 8km outside Qonce (King William’s Town), when the dog entered the fenced yard.

It was not clear how the dog managed to gain entry to the yard.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.