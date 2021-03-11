Here’s how your salary compares with the rest of SA

If you earn a salary of R5,000 or more per month and live in a household of one, then you are in the top 40% of rich South Africans and 60% of the population is poorer than you.

This is according to The World Inequality Database, a tool that lets you calculate how wealthy you are compared to others.

The updated tool also allows users to compare their monthly or annual income with others in different countries.

According to the tool, if you earn a salary of R5,000 per month and live in a household of more than one, then you are in the bottom 38% of South Africans. This means 62% of that population is richer than you.

If you earn a salary of R10,000 per month and live in a household of five people or above, you are also in the bottom 30% — meaning 70% of the population is richer than you.