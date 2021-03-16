Ntumba family welcomes arrest of four cops

The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed by police during a student protest last week, says the arrest of four policemen connected to his death is the first step towards justice but only conviction will bring them closure.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday announced that it has arrested four police officers from the public order policing unit in connection with Ntumba's death.

The four, who are yet to be identified, will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

