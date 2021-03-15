Students in call to name street after Mthokozisi Ntumba

The City of Johannesburg says it will not express any view on whether the municipality would support the renaming of De Beer Street in Braamfontein after the late Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Ntumba, 35, was killed on De Beer Street last week when the police allegedly shot him three times from close range with rubber bullets while dispersing protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein.

Several students activists have since called for the street on which Ntumba died to be named after him. The students staged a mock renaming of the street by blanking out “De Beer” on a street pole and replacing it with Ntumba’s name, SowetanLIVE reported.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said there is a process around the renaming of streets. He declined to express a view on whether the municipality would support the students’ call.

“The proposal to change a street should be submitted to council. Then there is a public consultation where everyone is given an opportunity to give their input on the matter. The matter will be brought back to council to finalise,” said Ndamase.