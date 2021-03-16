SA records 139 Covid-19 related deaths and 933 cases in 24 hours

The new cases come from 24,920 tests at a positivity rate of 3.74%.

According to Mkhize, of the newly-recorded deaths, 57 were in Limpopo, 29 were in Gauteng, 20 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 were in the Free State, nine were in the Western Cape, six were in Mpumalanga, three were in the Northern Cape and two were in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

To date, the minister said, 1,458,001 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

So far, 157,286 heath care workers have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

