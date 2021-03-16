South Africa

SA records 139 Covid-19 related deaths and 933 cases in 24 hours

16 March 2021 - 23:44 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 139 Covid-19 related deaths and 933 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
This means that there have now been 51,560 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic in SA, as well as 1,530,966 confirmed infections.

The new cases come from 24,920 tests at a positivity rate of 3.74%.

According to Mkhize, of the newly-recorded deaths, 57 were in Limpopo, 29 were in Gauteng, 20 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 were in the Free State, nine were in the Western Cape, six were in Mpumalanga, three were in the Northern Cape and two were in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

To date, the minister said, 1,458,001 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

So far, 157,286 heath care workers have received their Covid-19 vaccinations.

