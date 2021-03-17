South Africa

Firefighters douse flames in Parliament’s Old Assembly building

17 March 2021 - 08:01
Firefighters discovered the fire was in the roof void in the Old Assembly building. File photo.
Image: GCIS

An investigation is being conducted to establish the cause of a fire in parts of Parliament’s Old Assembly building in Cape Town.

The fire was successfully contained after it broke out on Tuesday night, affecting several upper floor offices and committee rooms, parliament said.

“These affected areas, including parts of the lower floor not affected by the fire, have been left flooded due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system.

“An immediate response by the city’s fire and rescue services successfully contained the fire. The cause is not known and no person was injured.”

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews from Roeland Street, Salt River, Sea Point, Brooklyn and Milnerton were dispatched.

“Upon arrival it was discovered the fire was in the roof void. Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire at 00.43am.

“Portable pumps were used to drain the water from the basement and ground floor. The fire originated in a room of the National Assembly.”

TimesLIVE

