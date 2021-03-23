South Africa

Desperate times for Nelson Mandela Bay’s frail and elderly

Care centres falling apart as funding fails to keep pace with rising costs

23 March 2021 - 08:12 By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen and Zamandulo Malonde
The Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home is under severe financial pressure.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Government-funded frail care centres and old age homes in Nelson Mandela Bay are running on fumes, and if things do not turn around soon, hundreds of people could be left destitute.

Some facilities are already on the brink of closure, with staff at the homes left to make daily choices between food and personal protective equipment (PPE).

At the Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home, the nearly 100 residents are forced to rely on the goodwill of Gqeberha residents to survive while the care centre falls apart around them.

The Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide is in a similar situation.

