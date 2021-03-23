Politics

Cars trashed at Mdantsane ANC meeting

23 March 2021 - 08:11 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
One of the cars with smashed windows in Mdantsane on Monday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

An ANC branch general meeting was disrupted when cars were trashed in Mdantsane's ward 20 on Monday afternoon.

The branch is preparing for a by-election after a former local ward councillor, Ntombizodwa Gamnca, was fired by Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha in January. Gamnca was found guilty of contravening the councillors' code of conduct in the Municipal Systems Act.

DispatchLIVE understands that a number of candidates within the ruling party are eyeing the position.

Insiders said various factions, some comprising of senior leaders, have been pushing for their preferred candidates to remain in the race.

However, it was not immediately clear what led to the fiasco on Monday afternoon. ​

“It was chaotic. I saw people busy trashing cars outside the venue and others were fighting physically,” said one branch member, speaking from NU7 community hall where the meeting was held.

ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary Antonio Carels confirmed to DispatchLIVE that there was a disruption.

According to Carels, two cars were trashed during the pandemonium.

However, he insisted that the disruption was caused by amaphara (thugs) and not members of the party. He said police were called to monitor the situation.

“There are no arrests, as far as I know. The process is now going smoothly. As I'm speaking to you, we are finalising registration,” he added. ​

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni had not responded to DispatchLIVE's request for say at the time of publishing.

The by-election will be held on April 21.

