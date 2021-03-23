Quarter of households in Gauteng informal settlements did not get planned upgrades in 2019/20: SAHRC

Twenty-five percent of households in Gauteng informal settlements earmarked to be upgraded in 2019/20 were not upgraded.

That’s according to the 2020-2021 State of Human Rights Report released by the Gauteng office of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday.

The report said the percentage of households living in informality stood at 18.4% for the Ekurhuleni, 19.1% for Johannesburg and 16.4% for Tshwane.

Across the three metropolitan areas in Gauteng, about one in five to one in six households were living in informal households and remained vulnerable and susceptible to Covid-19 due to their limited access to basic services and ability to practise physical distancing.

“In Gauteng’s metros, the percentage of households that rely on shared and communal taps to access water stands at 8% for Ekurhuleni, 7% for Johannesburg and 3% Tshwane. The percentage of households without access to electricity stands at 20.2% for Ekurhuleni, 29.2% for Johannesburg and 15.1% for Tshwane,” said the commission’s Dalli Weyers.