South Africa

SA travellers can visit these 9 countries and likely won’t need to quarantine when arriving or returning

24 March 2021 - 10:16
Travel website Skyscanner reports 121 countries have 'major restrictions' in place for South African travellers. Stock photo.
Travel website Skyscanner reports 121 countries have 'major restrictions' in place for South African travellers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

While the list of countries South Africans are banned from travelling to continues to increase due to the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, there are nine countries Saffas can visit and possibly without the need to quarantine when they leave or return.

This is according to the travel website Skyscanner, which developed a new mapping tool showing Covid-19 travel restrictions in effect around the world.

The map, which takes data from the International Air Transport Association, shows South Africans are still allowed to travel to Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Central African Republic and Costa Rica, among others.

By comparison, 121 countries have “major restrictions” in place for South African travellers. This means the countries have suspended travel, may be closed to entry, or entry may only be possible if you are a citizen and/or meet strict entrance requirements.

The website show some countries have “moderate restrictions” in place for South African travellers, where travel is possible but only if travellers meet certain entry requirements which include taking a Covid-19 test. Travellers may also be required to quarantine upon arrival and/or return.

There are also nine countries whose restrictions are unknown and those include SA, West Sahara and Crimea.

The map showing countries with restrictions on travellers from SA.
The map showing countries with restrictions on travellers from SA.
Image: Screenshot/Skyscanner

Countries where travellers from SA are banned

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have been in SA, citing concerns around the 501Y.V2 variant.

Other countries from which travellers from SA have been banned since the discovery of 501Y.V2 include Vietnam, Israel and the UK, as well as the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

SA has been flagged as a risk by many European countries including Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland.

501Y.V2 variant

The variant was first discovered in the Eastern Cape and was found to be more infectious than the original coronavirus. It has since been detected in more than 30 other countries.

Last month, co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim pleaded with the world to stop labelling 501Y.V2 the “SA variant”, saying it was unjust and damaging.

“I should point out even though the virus in this particular variant was first described in SA, it might not have emanated from SA. It is inappropriate to call it a SA variant. It is better to call it by its name,” he said.

MORE:

South African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and ...
News
1 day ago

It's official! SA has sold its batch of AstraZeneca vaccines to the AU — Mkhize

The national health department on Sunday said the sale of the million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the AU has been concluded.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Schooled! Prof Salim Abdool Karim tells the world to stop calling it ‘the SA variant’ of Covid-19

Prof Salim Abdool Karim has gone viral for schooling a CNN journalist.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X