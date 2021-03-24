Thieves get lighter sentences as Supreme Court reinstates shorter jail terms

Two men were given a reprieve when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) reinstated their original — and lower — sentences on Wednesday.

The pair, Nhlanhla Kubheka and Armstrong Ngidi, were each convicted by the Randburg regional court of one count of theft of a cellphone and an iPod from a motor vehicle in October 2017.

They had jammed the locking signal on the remote control of a Mercedes-Benz that had been parked adjacent to their car in the parking area of the Randburg magistrate's court, and had stolen the two devices.

In January 2018, the regional court sentenced Kubheka to four years' imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for five years. Ngidi was sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

But the two applied for leave to appeal against both conviction and sentence to the high court in Johannesburg — and the court dismissed their application for leave to appeal in 2019.