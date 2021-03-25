Covid-19 antibodies as high as 68% in latest Western Cape study

More than two-thirds of diabetics in the Western Cape's biggest township have Covid-19 antibodies, the provincial government said on Thursday.

Leftover blood from routine tests in February was tested for antibodies and showed that poorer, densely populated areas such as Khayelitsha (68%) and its neighbouring townships have the highest antibody levels, said health department head Dr Keith Cloete.

The lowest antibody levels were in the province's more affluent and rural areas, which meant people there would be most at risk from the third wave of the local outbreak, said Cloete.

Speaking during premier Alan Winde's weekly Covid-19 media conference, Cloete said only 20 health workers in the province have active cases of Covid-19 and this may be an early sign of the impact of the Sisonke vaccination programme.

So far, 36,000 Western Cape health workers have been injected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the Sisonke implementation study being carried out nationally.