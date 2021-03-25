South Africa

Police plead with public in search of Paarl matric pupil

25 March 2021 - 11:18
Boland Agricultural High School matric pupil Emile Smit.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police have requested the public's assistance in locating a missing grade 12 pupil from Boland Agricultural High School in Paarl.

Emile Smit, 18, was reported missing at the Paarl police station on Wednesday after he was last seen at around midday in his school uniform on a gravel road on the school's property.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, Smit was a resident at the school's boarding house. 

He said a search of the area comprising SAPS, Farm Watch and community members was unsuccessful last night and is being resumed on Thursday.

"Any person who can shed light on Emile’s disappearance or who can assist to trace him is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111," said Traut.

TimesLIVE

