Police in crisis, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It’s like a cancer.

This is how the crisis in our police service has metastasised over the past two decades to its current state of near collapse.

Let’s go back to 2002. The transition years have passed, and the ANC is firmly in charge. Thabo Mbeki is president and Jackie Selebi becomes police commissioner. Selebi is a diplomat and a politician, with no knowledge of policing.

It was a strange appointment — someone without a scrap of operational experience becoming SA’s top cop. But there was also, of course — especially at the time — great sensitivity in ANC ranks about the part the “old police” had played in the apartheid years, and it’s possible this suspicion influenced Mbeki’s decision to appoint an ANC loyalist who was politically close to him and completely outside the system to a key post.

Selebi launched a series of dramatic interventions.

First, there was a mass recruitment campaign (amid concern about sharply rising crime).

This was a major strategic mistake, Gareth Newham of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) believes. Selebi’s logic, he says, was that “more police equal less crime, but it is anything but that simple”.