Tshegofatso Pule’s killer was in fact her boyfriend, says Shoba

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of his eight-month pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule, has made startling claims in his bid for bail by alleging that his convicted co-accused was in fact Pule’s boyfriend.

On Thursday Shoba, 32, told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court that Muzikayise Malephane, who was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for killing Pule, may have been her baby’s father.

This information was among “new facts” Shoba used to reapply for bail after he was initially denied bail on March 5.

Shoba, through his affidavit read into the record by his lawyer Shaddy Sithole, said he had “new facts” based on an admission made to him by a fellow awaiting-trial inmate at the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre.

He said his cellmate, John Thweky Mohabe, told him that Malephane, who was allocated a cell adjacent to Mohabe’s, had confessed to being Pule’s boyfriend.

Shoba said he learnt about details of Pule’s murder only through the investigating officer’s affidavit during his initial bail application.

“I then narrated the matter to Mohabe as read out in court. When I was explaining to him what transpired, I could see his interest and he looked surprised and confused. He later told me there was someone who was arrested for the same story by the name of Muzikayise Malephane, who one day revealed to him that the deceased by the name of Tshegofatso Pule was his girlfriend,” Shoba said.