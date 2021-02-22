Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba was arrested on Thursday after a friend said he had been hired to kill the pregnant woman

Until Monday morning, Tshegofatso Pule’s family had only known her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, “from a distance”.



But that day, when he made his first court appearance, they came face to face with the 32-year-old accused of masterminding her murder...