Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba was arrested on Thursday after a friend said he had been hired to kill the pregnant woman

22 February 2021 - 20:30

Until Monday morning, Tshegofatso Pule’s family had only known her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, “from a distance”.

But that day, when he made his first court appearance, they came face to face with the 32-year-old accused of masterminding her murder...

