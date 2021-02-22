Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court
Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba was arrested on Thursday after a friend said he had been hired to kill the pregnant woman
22 February 2021 - 20:30
Until Monday morning, Tshegofatso Pule’s family had only known her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, “from a distance”.
But that day, when he made his first court appearance, they came face to face with the 32-year-old accused of masterminding her murder...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.