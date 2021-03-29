43 South Africans 'accounted for' after attacks on Mozambican town

Two men who “fled into the bush” during a terror attack in Palma, Mozambique, last week are among 43 South Africans who have been accounted for, the department of international relations and co-operation said on Monday.

A deadly attack on the village last week left at least seven dead and scores missing or injured, among them South Africans. Palma is near the $20bn Total LNG gas project, known as the Afungi site, where several foreigners have been working.

Initially, many had holed up in the Amarula Hotel in Palma, but by Friday it had been overrun and was under siege.

In a statement on Monday evening, Dirco said that the SA High Commission in Maputo had “managed to account for a total of 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in the north of the country”.

“The citizens were in the area known as Afungi. These include the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel convoy on March 26, and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters. Some of these nationals are already back home while others have been moved to safe areas within Mozambique,” said spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

He added that the high commission was continuing to perform a “track-and-trace process” to find other South Africans who may have been affected.

TimesLIVE