South Africa

SA records 756 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as lockdown level 1 remains

30 March 2021 - 21:30 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 756 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, along with 78 Covid-19 related deaths.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that SA would remain on level 1 of the current lockdown restrictions, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that were just 756 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

This means that there have been 1,546,735 total infections recorded to date.

The new infections came from 24,842 tests at a positivity rate of 3.04%.

In the same period, 78 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities related to Covid-19 to 52,788.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 45 were in Gauteng, nine were in KwaZulu-Natal, seven were in both Limpopo and the Free State, four were in Mpumalanga, three were in the Western Cape, two were in the Northern Cape and one was in the Eastern Cape. There were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

To date, Mkhize said, 1,473,588 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

“The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol was 251,707 as at 6.30pm,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

