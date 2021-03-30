SA records 756 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as lockdown level 1 remains

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that SA would remain on level 1 of the current lockdown restrictions, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that were just 756 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

This means that there have been 1,546,735 total infections recorded to date.

The new infections came from 24,842 tests at a positivity rate of 3.04%.

In the same period, 78 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities related to Covid-19 to 52,788.