Freedom Under Law welcomes ruling directing CPS to produce financial statements

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has welcomed the Constitutional Court order directing Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and auditing firms KPMG and Mazars to provide financial statements and documents to verify the service provider’s profits.

FUL approached the apex court asking it to oversee compliance to a 2017 order directing the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and CPS to ensure payment of social grants from April 2017 for a period of 12 months by extending the contract awarded to CPS for the payment of social grants. The contract was declared invalid.

The order had imposed conditions, including that CPS file an audited statement of “expenses incurred, the income received and the net profit earned” and allowing RAiN Chartered Accountants, the auditors appointed by Sassa, free access to its financial statements to verify them for submission to national treasury for approval.