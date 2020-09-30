Cash Paymaster Services agrees to go into liquidation

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the company formerly hired by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants, has agreed to go into liquidation after Sassa refused to back down over debt the company owes to the agency.

The debt includes profits made by CPS during the contracts, which the Constitutional Court has ruled must be paid back.

Sassa did agree to prioritise some CPS debts over others, and low priority debts up to R10m may be negotiated at a discounted rate.

CPS, a subsidiary of Net1 which is listed on the JSE and on the Nasdaq in the US, was contracted to pay social grants by Sassa in 2012. The contract was extended twice, ending in September 2018 when the Post Office took over grant payments.

This left CPS “financially distressed”, Net1 CEO Herman Kotze said in a business rescue application to the South Gauteng High Court dated March 26.

CPS was subsequently placed in business rescue in May, according to Net1’s most recent quarterly report.

Kotze said in court papers then that CPS’s current assets amounted to about R15m but the company owed Sassa, its main creditor, about R316m plus interest. He argued that a business rescue plan, as opposed to liquidation, was the best outcome for creditors because CPS had a pending claim for about R338m (plus interest) against Sassa. This relied on “diligent and efficient” litigation, said Kotze, and this could “significantly reduce, or set off entirely” CPS’s liability to Sassa.