South Africa

Sassa determined to get back 'every cent' owed by Cash Paymaster Services

CPS owes SASSA R1.5bn, says spokesperson

21 October 2020 - 08:00 By GroundUp
Sassa has vowed to collect every cent owed by former grant payment company CPS. File photo.
Sassa has vowed to collect every cent owed by former grant payment company CPS. File photo.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) intends to recover “every cent which is owed” by former grant payment company Cash Paymaster Services, a spokesperson says.

Paseka Letsatsi told GroundUp on Tuesday that the liquidation of CPS, ordered by the North Gauteng High Court on October 16, would not absolve the company from paying its debts, including the profits earned from the social grants contracts.

CPS, a subsidiary of Net1, which is listed on the JSE and on the Nasdaq in the US, was contracted to pay social grants by Sassa in 2012 and the contract was extended twice.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that CPS may not retain profits from the contracts as they were unlawful. It ordered the company to file audited statements of expenses, income and net profit earned under the contract, and ordered Sassa to obtain “an independent audited verification” of the CPS statements and file this with the court.

Cash Paymaster Services agrees to go into liquidation

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the company formerly hired by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants, has agreed to go into ...
News
3 weeks ago

Letsatsi told GroundUp that CPS owed SASSA about R1.5bn, including R800m in profit, which Sassa’s auditors say CPS made under the social grants contracts. CPS’s auditors, however, have told the Constitutional Court that CPS made only R252m in profit. The exact profit has not yet been determined by the court.

Sassa said CPS’s debt also included R316m which, with interest, amounted to R629m.

This follows a decision by judge Moroa Tsoka who ordered CPS to pay back R316m, plus interest, to Sassa after Corruption Watch asked the North Gauteng High Court to review Sassa’s decision to pay CPS extra money for registration of beneficiaries.

The R1.5bn also included a R74m fee which Sassa says was paid for services CPS had not rendered.

“Sassa intends to recover from CPS every cent which is owed, and if needs be, the sister companies in the Net1 group will be held responsible for the payment of all amounts owing,” Letsatsi told GroundUp.

Cash Paymaster Services might have to pay Sassa close to R1bn

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the company contracted by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants until 2018, might have ...
News
8 months ago

Net1 applied to put CPS into business rescue after the loss of the social grant payment contract which CEO Herman Kotze said had left the company “financially distressed”. But Sassa, CPS’s main creditor, opposed the company’s decision to go into business rescue in court papers filed on September 10 and said it should be liquidated instead. Sassa argued that CPS had no chance of recovery considering the debts it had.

The business rescue practitioners had no choice but to agree to liquidation, one of the practitioners, Ralph Lutchman, told GroundUp on Tuesday.

“The money owed by CPS is public money and Sassa will stop at nothing to ensure that what rightfully belongs to the public is returned to the public purse,” said Sassa CEO Totsie Memela on Monday.

“No amount of ducking and diving will stop Sassa from seeking justice and righting the historic wrongs committed by CPS.”

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

READ MORE

Two men nabbed in KZN with 495 Sassa cards

Two men are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were found in possession of 495 Sassa payment cards in Pietermaritzburg.
News
1 week ago

Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises outstanding Covid relief grants will be paid on time

Zulu urged those dependent on the income not to panic and that outstanding payments will be made.
News
1 week ago

Suspected Sassa fraudsters granted bail of R10,000 each

Two of the three men who allegedly planned to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail by the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  5. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X