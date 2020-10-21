Sassa determined to get back 'every cent' owed by Cash Paymaster Services

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) intends to recover “every cent which is owed” by former grant payment company Cash Paymaster Services, a spokesperson says.

Paseka Letsatsi told GroundUp on Tuesday that the liquidation of CPS, ordered by the North Gauteng High Court on October 16, would not absolve the company from paying its debts, including the profits earned from the social grants contracts.

CPS, a subsidiary of Net1, which is listed on the JSE and on the Nasdaq in the US, was contracted to pay social grants by Sassa in 2012 and the contract was extended twice.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that CPS may not retain profits from the contracts as they were unlawful. It ordered the company to file audited statements of expenses, income and net profit earned under the contract, and ordered Sassa to obtain “an independent audited verification” of the CPS statements and file this with the court.