School soccer coach fired for cheating in 'world cup for kids' gets job back

Granting his appeal against dismissal, arbitrator Bella Goodman said he was “newly appointed and he found himself in a school which had a culture of cheating condoned by the principal”.

She added: “I am satisfied that the principal was party to the cheating in that he was aware of it, was part of it and condoned it, yet he took no responsibility for what had taken place.

“The placing of overage learners in soccer teams was clearly a well-entrenched practice at this school. The community, learners, the principal and educators were all aware of it and condoned it.”

The inclusion of overage players in the teams that won the Western Cape and national Danone competitions in 2018 was detected before the Nomlinganiselo Primary team went to Barcelona for the world finals in 2019.

Without the older players, they lost all four matches in the group stages, conceded 19 goals while scoring only one, and ended up as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

It was a complete turnaround from the euphoria of the previous October, when they beat Charles Morgan Primary from the Eastern Cape 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Dobsonville Stadium, qualifying for the finals of a tournament dubbed “the world cup for kids”.

Mazwi described the win as the finest of his career. “I am extremely proud of my boys. When one considers that our school has poor soccer facilities and we have limited equipment for training yet still managed to beat schools that have much more than us, [that] is testament to how determined and courageous the team was,” he said.

“I will teach them all about Barcelona and the countries we will be playing against, while continuing to build their confidence.”