Grade 7 boy attempted suicide after teacher sent him photos of his genitals
The man has been fired after months of grooming that culminated in him sending the pupil lewd photographs
10 February 2021 - 20:37
A grade 7 boy at a Cape Town school attempted suicide after being groomed by a teacher who sent him indecent photographs.
Details of the case emerged from the finding of an Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator who ruled that Gino Rhoda should be summarily dismissed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.