News

Grade 7 boy attempted suicide after teacher sent him photos of his genitals

The man has been fired after months of grooming that culminated in him sending the pupil lewd photographs

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
10 February 2021 - 20:37

A grade 7 boy at a Cape Town school attempted suicide after being groomed by a teacher who sent him indecent photographs.

Details of the case emerged from the finding of an Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator who ruled that Gino Rhoda should be summarily dismissed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grade 7 boy attempted suicide after teacher sent him photos of his genitals News
  2. Illegal Tendele mine can stay open because it’s too important to the economy News
  3. It’s all rich man, poor man in Cape Town’s ‘underworld’ News
  4. Clause for concern: Eskom board gave billions to Guptas ‘by mistake’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Teacher ‘lured girls, told them he’s good in bed’. Now he’s been sacked News
  2. Probe finds teacher 'engaged in sexual misconduct' with five pupils at Bishops South Africa
  3. KwaZulu-Natal teacher suspended over WhatsApp sexting scandal News
X