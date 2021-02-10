Grade 7 boy attempted suicide after teacher sent him photos of his genitals

The man has been fired after months of grooming that culminated in him sending the pupil lewd photographs

A grade 7 boy at a Cape Town school attempted suicide after being groomed by a teacher who sent him indecent photographs.



Details of the case emerged from the finding of an Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator who ruled that Gino Rhoda should be summarily dismissed...