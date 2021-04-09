51 million Covid-19 vaccines coming soon: here is what you need to know about the rollout

SA has secured 51 million doses of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer BioNTech in the battle against Covid-19.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who updated the country on Thursday about the latest vaccine rollout.

He said the country was still on track with its vaccination strategy and the second phase will start on May 17.

Here is what you need to know:

51 million vaccines coming soon

Mkhize said SA would receive 31 million single-shot vaccines from J&J, while 20 million double-shot vaccines will come from Pfizer.

The first vaccine doses are expected to land in SA between April 22 and 24.