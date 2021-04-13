ConCourt candidate won’t identify ‘darlings of the judiciary’ who allegedly bully juniors

Judge Rammaka Mathopo declined to “name and shame” the so-called “top six” judges at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) who allegedly bully junior judges and create a “toxic situation” at the court.

This in spite of prodding by chief justice Moegeng Moegeng, who questioned why the judges had never been named or the issue raised in the media.

Mathopo responded that they are “the darlings”, “people of a particular colour”.

He said he had never been personally affected by their “judicial intolerance” and unpleasantness.

The chief justice pressed him again for names: “Who are the personalities? I don’t want it to look like the judiciary is covering up. I want to know who is making the lives of other judges uncomfortable.”

Mathopo replied: “The complainants have not taken up the courage to say, ‘This judge is the one who has violated me.’ What I would be saying would be what I heard.”