State capture inquiry: Justice Raymond Zondo was a lone ray of sunshine

In a year of Covid-19, it was gratifying to see those accused of corruption squirming.

No doubt 2020 was a certain annus horribilis, with Covid-19 stealing millions of lives around the world while decimating the economy. But it was definitely a good year for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture as it scored major victories after some had questioned its existence between 2018 and 2019, arguing that it had achieved nothing tangible given that it had come at a high cost to the taxpayer.



The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has thus far cost more than R700m since it was instituted in 2018. But 2020 is the year in which the commission found its teeth — and many political heavyweights and connected businessmen suffered serious bites. More than five witnesses who appeared before it are now facing criminal trials stemming from evidence presented at the commission...