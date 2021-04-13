South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding to kick in from 9pm as three units trip: Eskom

13 April 2021 - 18:07 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 9pm Tuesday to 5am Wednesday, Eskom said.
Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 9pm Tuesday to 5am Wednesday, Eskom said.
Image: 123RF/Chones Chones

Load-shedding will kick in from 9pm on Tuesday night, embattled power utility Eskom announced.

The stage 2 rotational power failures will last until 5am on Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement. This was due to a “shortage of generating capacity”.

“The return to service of three generation units has been delayed, while another three generation units tripped during the day, reducing available generation capacity,” the statement read.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Brace yourself for stage 3 load-shedding

Stage 3 rolling blackouts will be implemented from 1pm, Eskom warned in an alert on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Load-shedding returns until Sunday: Eskom cites impact of heavy rains

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm on Friday until 11pm on Sunday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News
  5. State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff News

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X