Stage 2 load-shedding to kick in from 9pm as three units trip: Eskom
13 April 2021 - 18:07
Load-shedding will kick in from 9pm on Tuesday night, embattled power utility Eskom announced.
The stage 2 rotational power failures will last until 5am on Wednesday, Eskom said in a statement. This was due to a “shortage of generating capacity”.
“The return to service of three generation units has been delayed, while another three generation units tripped during the day, reducing available generation capacity,” the statement read.
