South Africa

Load-shedding returns until Sunday: Eskom cites impact of heavy rains

05 February 2021 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
Enforced power cuts resume on Friday. Stock photo.
Enforced power cuts resume on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm on Friday until 11pm on Sunday.

“The load-shedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi power station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lephalale area last night,” said the energy utility.

The area experienced 65mm of rain, which added to the constraints caused by the heavy rains due to cyclone storm Eloise over the past two weeks, it added.

Eskom said it has implemented contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the impact of heavy rainfalls in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, “and the teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible”.

Eskom now has 4,114MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,739MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom would like to urge the public to reduce electricity usage to help us minimise load-shedding. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom spent R840m on flats for staff, but no-one can live in them

An official from the auditor-general's office says it was 'actually very difficult to get credible answers' to how the costs went from R160m to R840m.
Politics
1 day ago

Wellness programme at power station yields impressive results

Local researchers are convinced that healthy eating and physical activity at work can go a long way towards addressing SA's growing burden of ...
News
14 hours ago

Stellenbosch municipality plans to ditch Eskom and find its own power

The municipality says it wants to do away with load-shedding
News
1 week ago

Power cuts will add to pandemic woes for SA's ailing economy - IMF

The coronavirus has hit SA's already ailing economy hard and power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom will likely make things worse, the International ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X