‘He told me to hurry, he was dying’: Dash to save doctor shot by robbers

“I didn’t know where I was going. He kept telling me to hurry, and that he was dying.”

These are the nerve-racking moments that haunt a man who drove a bleeding doctor to hospital after armed robbers stormed into his surgery in Pretoria and opened fire.

A female receptionist was shot dead while a second woman and the doctor were injured during the incident at the doctor’s rooms in Mabopane a week ago.

Four people, with masked faces, had allegedly climbed out of a Toyota Quantum fitted with false registration plates and demanded cash before shooting.

When TimesLIVE visited the surgery on Monday it was closed, with a few men working on renovations to the building outside. Neighbouring houses were locked. There were bullet holes in the walls and doors of the surgery and blood stains on the floor and walls.

“I am scared. I have fears and I don’t sleep at night. I can’t even eat,” said the 58-year-old man who drove the bleeding doctor to hospital.