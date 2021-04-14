Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' ConCourt hopeful

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal judge Piet Koen on Wednesday for being “rude and discourteous” to him at a meeting to discuss cost-cutting measures in the judiciary in 2016.

This caused him to question how Koen had become a judge, and how he treated others, he added.

At the end of his interview by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for a position on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), he said the way Koen had addressed him at the meeting was a “cause of grave concern” and said it was “one of my worst experiences”.

“You were one of the leading voices in that meeting. It was one of the most unfortunate meetings a judge should ever have — and I am putting that in the lightest possible way.

“I left the meeting deeply concerned about how the judge president will ever be able to run a division like that. I was deeply concerned how you treat the advocates that appear before you — litigants and witnesses, and members of the public.

“I thought: how did he become a judge? A member of our office who is a white Afrikaner told me he was ashamed to be a white man. I told him you don’t have to be. You can come across as discourteous, regardless of colour.”