South Africa

‘Let our government step in and protect its people’: South Africans demand justice for Lindani Myeni

19 April 2021 - 09:53
Lindani Myeni was shot and killed by police officers in Hawaii.
Image: Supplied

South Africans are calling for justice for Lindani Myeni after he was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old former rugby player was shot dead by police last week after they responded to an alleged burglary in progress.

At the weekend, the Honolulu police department released footage of the shooting in which they responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

In it, a police officer can be heard shouting for Myeni to “get on the ground”.

Four gunshots can be heard and then one of the officers shouts “police”.

According to Honolulu police department chief Susan Ballard, Myeni entered the home and started chatting with the homeowners, who were upset he had come inside.

She said Myeni left shortly afterwards and “sat in his vehicle” before police arrived.

Ballard was unable to say if Myeni had taken anything from the home, which would substantiate the reason for labelling it a burglary.

Myeni was married to US citizen Lindsay Myeni with whom he had two children.

Lindsay said her husband died at Queen Emma’s hospital

They shot my king 😭 I was with him at 7:30p. He went for a drive to clear his mind after a fun family day. His green...

Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Friday, April 16, 2021

On social media, many South Africans demanded justice for Myeni.

The EFF called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold the US accountable for the “senseless killing” of Myeni.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

