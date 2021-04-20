South Africa

New magistrate will hear case against girl, 14, in Lufuno Mavhunga case

20 April 2021 - 14:46
Lufuno Mavhunga from Nzhelele in Limpopo allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
Lufuno Mavhunga from Nzhelele in Limpopo allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
Image: Supplied

The case of a 14-year-old girl arrested in connection with the assault on schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga has been postponed to Thursday.

The teenager, who made her first court appearance on Friday, appeared again in the Thohoyandou children’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday for her bail application. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter will be rolled over for a new presiding officer.

“The matter of a child in conflict with the law could not continue today in the Thohoyandou children‘s court,” she said.

“At this stage, the matter will be heard by a neutral chair to ensure a power balance between the interest of the state and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry.

“The case will be rolled over to April 22 to have a new presiding officer, and the docket should be referred to the office of the director of public prosecutions to receive the certificate.”

'She cried in my lap': Tears flow at memorial for bullied Lufuno Mavhunga

'Whatever happened to her was something so heavy she could not take it any more,' said her older brother Dakalo.
News
4 days ago

News of Mavhunga’s death made headlines after the 15-year-old took her own life by overdosing on pills last week just hours after being beaten by another pupil.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media. It showed Mavhunga being repeatedly slapped in the face by the perpetrator.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the teenager remains in a youth centre. She was arrested last Wednesday.

Mavhunga was buried in Limpopo on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'She loved peace,' says brother of bullied teen, Lufuno Mavhunga who committed suicide

Lufuno Mavhunga from Nzhelele in Limpopo allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
News
5 days ago

Lufuno Mavhunga: Tragic legacy of schoolgirl bullying

While the family of grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga dealt with losing their bullied child to suicide, the family of her alleged attacker watched as ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | The adults failed Lufuno twice

It is not enough to suspend the pupils involved in the bullying. Real changes must be made
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X