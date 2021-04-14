'She loved peace,' says brother of bullied teen, Lufuno Mavhunga who committed suicide

“Lufuno was young and we were expecting more from her. Her departure has hurt us a lot,” said Dakalo Mavhunga, older brother of Lufuno Mavhunga, a bullied teen who committed suicide.

The 27-year-old Dakalo said on Wednesday the family was expecting great things from Lufuno, as she was the youngest and smartest in the family.

Lufuno, from Nzhelele in Limpopo, allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral. In the video, the 15-year-old grade 10 pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe east education district is seen being confronted by two girls. One of them signals the other to move while she gets closer to her to slap Lufuno countless times.

Lufuno grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows saying, “You are hurting me.” But the girl continues to assault her.

Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the alleged perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

It is alleged that the perpetrator attacked Lufuno because she blocked her on WhatsApp and Facebook as she was sending insulting messages to her. She then confronted the victim, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Dakalo told TimesLIVE.