Pupil who 'killed' six schoolmates in accident did not have driver's licence

Boy's father opens case of stealing of car

20 April 2021 - 10:00
A Toyota bakkie that lost control and hit a house at Xikundu area.
A 19-year-old pupil who allegedly drove his father's vehicle and lost control, killing six pupils in the accident, did not have a driver's licence. 

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager from Saselemani village in Limpopo, who was driving without a licence, allegedly gave Jim Chavani High School pupils a lift from school in his father's Toyota Hilux bakkie.

“The bakkie lost control near Cash Build hardware and collided with Pyata rental residential rooms whereby the bakkie overturned and killed six pupils on the scene. He is facing six charges of culpable homicide, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent,” Mojapelo said.

