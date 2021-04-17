South Africa

Six pupils from Limpopo school die as bakkie crashes into house

17 April 2021 - 09:50
Six pupils from Jim Chavani High School in Limpopo have died in a road accident.
Image: Facebook/Jim Chavani High School

Six pupils from a Limpopo high school died on Friday when a bakkie they were travelling in crashed into a house.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the pupils were from Jim Chavani High in the Vhembe East education district.

They had hitched a ride on the bakkie after school and the accident happened in Ximixoni village at Malamulele.

“The department of transport and community safety reports that the driver of the van was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state,” said Chuene.

“Two other passengers sustained serious injuries while three managed to escape with minor injuries,” Chuene said.

MEC Polly Boshielo sent her condolences to the families of the deceased pupils.

“We are deeply heartbroken and distraught. This is an unfathomable loss and one that is hard to comprehend given the circumstances that we are still mourning the heartbreaking loss of  Lufuno Mavhunga of Mbilwi Secondary School,” she said.

“To the families affected by this loss, the pain is too much to bear and we would like all of us to be united in this difficult time that befell the community.

“We will work with sister departments given the massiveness of the tragedy to reach out to affected families and learners, in providing trauma counselling.”

TimesLIVE

'She cried in my lap': Tears flow at memorial for bullied Lufuno Mavhunga

'Whatever happened to her was something so heavy she could not take it any more,' said her older brother Dakalo.
News
22 hours ago

Action to be taken against teachers at Lufuno Mavhunga's school after viral video, says Angie Motshekga

Lufuno Mavhunga allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by another pupil went viral.
News
2 days ago

'She loved peace,' says brother of bullied teen, Lufuno Mavhunga who committed suicide

Lufuno Mavhunga from Nzhelele in Limpopo allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
News
2 days ago

