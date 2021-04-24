Eggshells and crystal hoard reveal early human innovation in Kalahari

Local SA collaborators had an especially crucial role. For example, Robyn Pickering, Jessica von der Meden and Wendy Khumalo at the University of Cape Town provided important palaeoenvironmentasl context for the archaeology.

By dating tufa deposits around Ga-Mohana Hill, they showed water was more abundant 105,000 years ago when early humans were using the rockshelter.

Many who visit Ga-Mohana Hill today for ritual practice see it as part of a network of places linked to the Great Water Snake (Noga ya metsi), a capricious and shape-shifting being. Many of these spiritual places are also associated with water.

Places such as Ga-Mohana Hill and their associated stories remain some of the most enduring intangible cultural artefacts from the past, linking modern indigenous South Africans to earlier communities.

These enduring beliefs establish an important sense of orientation in a country that has been spatially disorientated by colonial disruption.

Those who visit the site today for ritual purposes rely on its association with fear to launch them into their desired ritual states. The site’s remoteness greatly contributes to this.

Recognising this significance, we’ve been adjusting our project methods to not undermine the practices held there. For example, after each excavation season, the areas we work from are completely backfilled and covered with sediment.