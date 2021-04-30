Fraud case opened over toilet tender

Nelson Mandela Bay city bosses have downplayed United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila’s laying criminal complaints against them, reducing it to a publicity stunt.

Mtsila opened a fraud case against acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba at the Humewood police station in Gqeberha on Thursday.

This relates to the awarding of a six-month emergency contract on April 1 to Ezamantlane Trading Enterprise and Bahlaphing Consulting.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.