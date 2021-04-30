Fraud case opened over toilet tender
Our hands are clean, say Nelson Mandela Bay officials after complaint filed by United Front councillor
Nelson Mandela Bay city bosses have downplayed United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila’s laying criminal complaints against them, reducing it to a publicity stunt.
Mtsila opened a fraud case against acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba at the Humewood police station in Gqeberha on Thursday.
This relates to the awarding of a six-month emergency contract on April 1 to Ezamantlane Trading Enterprise and Bahlaphing Consulting.
