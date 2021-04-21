ANC shocked by arrest of Eastern Cape councillor for allegedly killing rival
The ANC says it is shocked at the arrest of one of its members implicated in killing a rival at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality in the Eastern Cape.
Lucky Mbuzi was arrested for allegedly having orchestrated the fatal shooting of Mduduzi Madikizela, who was his rival for a council spot.
Contestation among ANC comrades has heightened as the country is preparing for local government elections later this year, while the ANC is having its own internal contests leading up to different regional, provincial and ultimately the national conference which will be held next year.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party condemned what he termed the cowardly murder of Madikizela.
“We are concerned about what appears to be a growing disturbing culture of violent and criminal activities being orchestrated to eliminate others.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned in unmasking the plot and the real motives behind these heinous acts of murder,” said Mabe.
He said every member of the ANC in good standing, and who meets the constitutional prescripts of the organisation, has a right to stand for any position both as a public representative and within the organisation.
“No member should ever be intimidated from exercising their constitutional right. Families should feel safe when comrades are out to attend meetings of the ANC and never have doubts that their loved ones may never return alive,” said Mabe.
“The last national working committee (NWC) meeting held on April 14 pronounced strongly against violence and expressed in no uncertain terms that violence has no place in meetings of the organisation.
“The ANC conveys its condolences to the Madikizela family, the ANC in the Eastern Cape and the broader democratic movement.”
The Daily Dispatch reported that Madikizela, 47, was gunned down at his Ntshamathe village home in Bizana on Thursday. Mbuzi, 44, and three co-accused made a brief appearance in the magistrate's court in Bizana on Monday. They were remanded until their next appearance on April 28.
TimesLIVE