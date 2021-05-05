South Africa

Cow stolen for lobola recovered two years later

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
05 May 2021 - 13:05
The cow and its calf were seized by the police and positively identified by the lawful owner.
Image: supplied

While searching on Tuesday for a cow stolen over the weekend, police in northern KwaZulu-Natal found another cow that had been stolen to pay lobola in 2019.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the Zululand multi-district stock theft task team followed up information relating to livestock stolen at Glückstadt village over the weekend.

“They went to the Makhukhula area, where a stray cow was found. The cow was positively identified by the owner as the one stolen over the weekend,” Gwala said.

The team proceeded to another homestead, where a cow and a calf were found in the same area.

“During the investigation, it was established that the cow was brought to the homestead in March 2019 as lobola for their daughter. The cow and two-month-old calf were seized by police and positively identified by the lawful owner.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

TimesLIVE

