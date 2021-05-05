VUT students go hungry as they wait for NSFAS

Mthoko was thrilled when his National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application was approved as he was going to further his studies at Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

Little did he know that he would spend his time fighting for the payment of his NSFAS allowances, and the nail in the coffin was when he was told last Thursday morning he was not on the list of VUT-funded students and had to leave his room to make space for other students.

Mthoko, who asked for his surname not to be used, is among a group of hundreds of students who have been up in arms because the institution has allegedly failed to pay their allowances. This has also affected their academic programme.

