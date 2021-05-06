South Africa

Cluck cluck: Trucker stages hijacking to sell cargo of chicken

06 May 2021 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
A trucker stands accused of faking a hijacking to sell the cargo - chicken portions.
A trucker stands accused of faking a hijacking to sell the cargo - chicken portions.
Image: 123RF/CHAYAKORN LOT

A trucker who tried to rip off his employer is now under arrest.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said detectives discovered a staged hijacking after they began investigating a case ironically opened on Freedom Day, April 27.

A truck driver alleged that he, together with his crew, were hijacked at Ezinqoleni.

“The driver alleged that the truck was hijacked by men who were travelling in three different vehicles who stole the stock they were delivering as they were about to make a delivery at a supermarket in Ezinqoleni,” said Gwala.

An extensive investigation revealed that on the day after the alleged incident, the driver drove the company vehicle to a service station in Bellair where he offloaded 10 boxes of the stock.

“He then proceeded to Harding where he offloaded more boxes of stock.”

The stolen stock contained 800 boxes of chicken leg quarters and 94 boxes of chicken pieces.

The total value of stock lost was R350,000.

The investigation is ongoing, said Gwala.

The 36-year-old man will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Six suspects arrested for torching trucks in Alberton, Gauteng

Six people have been arrested in Gauteng in connection with the burning of trucks on the N3 highway.
News
1 day ago

Mom and son’s harrowing kidnapping by men with blue lights

What would you do if you were stopped on a highway at night by flashing blue lights on a vehicle in which the occupants were dressed in police ...
News
22 hours ago

Instincts ‘kicked in’ for Leo Prinsloo as he dodged armed robbers

"I pre-visualised what I was going to do, and to the best of my ability I did what my mind told me to do," says Leo Prinsloo.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  2. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  3. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors South Africa
  5. WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X