Cluck cluck: Trucker stages hijacking to sell cargo of chicken

A trucker who tried to rip off his employer is now under arrest.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said detectives discovered a staged hijacking after they began investigating a case ironically opened on Freedom Day, April 27.

A truck driver alleged that he, together with his crew, were hijacked at Ezinqoleni.

“The driver alleged that the truck was hijacked by men who were travelling in three different vehicles who stole the stock they were delivering as they were about to make a delivery at a supermarket in Ezinqoleni,” said Gwala.

“An extensive investigation revealed that on the day after the alleged incident, the driver drove the company vehicle to a service station in Bellair where he offloaded 10 boxes of the stock.

“He then proceeded to Harding where he offloaded more boxes of stock.”

The stolen stock contained 800 boxes of chicken leg quarters and 94 boxes of chicken pieces.

The total value of stock lost was R350,000.

The investigation is ongoing, said Gwala.

The 36-year-old man will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE