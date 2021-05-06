Family in grief after pupil drowns during leadership camp

The family of Avethandwa Nokhangela, 15, who drowned during an Equal Education (EE) leadership camp held at a resort outside East London last week, still have many unanswered questions about her death.

Avethandwa, who drowned on Thursday during a camp held at Palm Springs holiday resort, on Wednesday was remembered at a memorial service held at Xolani Senior Secondary School.

The grade 10 pupil's aunt, Zanele Goda, said the family was devastated by her niece’s death.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.