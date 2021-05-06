South Africa

Family in grief after pupil drowns during leadership camp

Avethandwa Nokhangela, 15, was part of camp at beach resort

06 May 2021 - 10:35
Avethandwa Nokhangela drowned during a leadership camp.
Image: SUPPLIED

The family of Avethandwa Nokhangela, 15, who drowned during an Equal Education (EE) leadership camp held at a resort outside East London last week, still have many unanswered questions about her death.

Avethandwa, who drowned on Thursday during a camp held at Palm Springs holiday resort, on Wednesday was remembered at a memorial service held at Xolani Senior Secondary School. 

The grade 10 pupil's aunt, Zanele Goda, said the family was devastated by her niece’s death.

