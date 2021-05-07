South Africa

Dispute over a broken window sees three Joburg students arrested

07 May 2021 - 09:25 By TimesLIVE
Three college students were arrested in Auckland Park this week in connection with an alleged robbery at a student's flat in Newtown, Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS

Three college students between the ages of 19 and 21 have been arrested for house robbery in Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the robbery allegedly occurred at the Heritage View apartment complex in Newtown on Sunday evening.

“The victim, a 20-year-old college student, was in his flat when the suspects came in.

“They threatened him, demanding money for the window he earlier broke and had already paid R850 for in damages.

“They took his appliances, microwave, two irons and a kettle.”

The suspects were traced and arrested in Auckland Park on Wednesday. They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday.

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

