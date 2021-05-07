Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in Zulu royal household during heartfelt tribute to his mother

Prince Misuzulu, the firstborn son of the late Zulu regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has called for unity in the Zulu royal household.

The prince’s tribute to his mother was read by Princess Ntandoyenkosi at the queen's official state memorial held at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“We have no doubt we will unite as a family. Let us emulate the king by being peaceful and continue to love all the queens,” said the prince in his tribute.

This comes as tensions are running high at the royal household due to a succession dispute. At the memorial, however, Misuzulu preached peace, warning that any divisions would likely stand in the way of their divine duty to uphold the monarchy and lead the Zulu nation.

Prince Misuzulu expressed pain at the loss of both his parents around the same time.

“It is profoundly a difficult time to lose both parents at such a difficult time. The difficulty is that we as a nation are still mourning since the departure of the Zulu king. With the same heavy heart we bid farewell to my mother,” he said.

The prince described his mother as a woman of strength, courage and soundness that she expressed through her gentle dealings with the people in capacity building, charity initiatives and her work with women and children.

“She was my strength. She was an extraordinary mother. She taught us love, respect and the value of hard work, the importance of honouring tradition.”

The prince also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for supporting the royal family and bringing stability and comfort during this difficult time.

