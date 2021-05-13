South Africa

Billionaire offers R3bn to help SA develop vaccines

13 May 2021 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has offered R3bn to catalyse vaccine development capacity in SA and Africa, including development of second-generation Covid-19 vaccines. File image
Image: 123RF/Sasirin Pamai

Patrick Soon-Shiong, a SA-American transplant surgeon, billionaire businessman, bioscientist, and media mogul, has offered R3bn to catalyse vaccine development capacity in the country and Africa, including development of second-generation Covid-19 vaccines. 

This is according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, and the SA mission to the UN in Geneva.

The diplomatic service said Soon-Shiong's corporation and philanthropic foundation “would commit an initial R3bn to SA to transfer the latest technology for producing vaccines and biological therapies”.

In March, Cape Town-based vaccine manufacturer Biovac announced it had formed a partnership with Soon-Shiong's California-based cell and immunotherapy product manufacturer ImmunityBio to manufacture the US firm's candidate Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine product is being tested in the form of a tablet which, according to Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana, will be a game changer as it will not have to be stored at the low temperatures of the injectable vaccines.

The ImmunityBio vaccine should be ready by early 2022.

TimesLIVE

