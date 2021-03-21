SA-born billionaire is behind development of new 'game-changer' pill to prevent Covid-19

Patrick Soon-Shiong is a SA-American transplant surgeon, billionaire businessman, bioscientist, and media mogul

Move over Elon Musk. SA is celebrating another home-grown world-class creator — this time in the field of bioscience.



Until this week, Patrick Soon-Shiong, 68, was a relatively unknown name for many in the country of his birth. But after Biovac's announcement on Thursday many may be wondering just who Soon-Shiong is...