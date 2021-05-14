South Africa

amaBhungane calls ‘censorship’ as Twitter blocks access to tender exposé

14 May 2021 - 14:29 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Twitters users clicking links to articles on the amaBhungane website were blocked on Friday. Stock photo.
Twitters users clicking links to articles on the amaBhungane website were blocked on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Investigative journalism group amaBhungane said Twitter blocking links to its online articles appeared to be an “attempt at censoring a highly respected news outlet”.

The non-profit newsroom’s managing partner Sam Sole tweeted on Friday that links to their website were being blocked coinciding with the publication of articles about how a multibillion-rand tender was allegedly “legally rigged” to favour Turkish-led consortium Karpowership SA.

According to the article, the department of mineral resources and energy allegedly structured the tender in such a way that it favoured the budding gas industry while kneecapping renewables, a move that placed the consortium ahead of other companies.

Sole suggested the move by Twitter amounted to “dirty tricks” and “blatant censorship”.

amaBhungane said while it believed the move was related to the publication of its articles, they were “not apportioning any blame to Karpowership SA or the energy department or any other interested party at this stage”.

“What is clear is that this is an attempt at censoring a highly respected news outlet and represents an attack on media freedom.

“It is an abuse of Twitter’s rules and we are approaching the platform both to have the warning lifted and to ask them to investigate and disclose the origin of their decision to implement this block in the first place,” amaBhungane said.

Karpowership SA spokesperson Kay Sexwale responded to Sole’s query, saying the issue should be raised with Twitter as she had “no idea why they [Twitter] think you’re spamming people”.

Readers who clicked on article links tweeted by amaBhungane were redirected to a page that said “Warning: this link may be unsafe”.

“The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories:

  • malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices;
  • spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience;
  • violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm; and
  • certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter rules.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Editors' forum shocked at Bathabile Dlamini's 'attack' on woman journalist

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed shock at Bathabile Dlamini’s online attack on a female senior journalist, Qaanitah ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Information regulator consulting lawyers over new WhatsApp policy

The Information Regulator SA is seeking legal advice after writing to WhatsApp LLC to ask it to revise the privacy policy in SA to the standard used ...
News
19 hours ago

'Energy? She has no clue': Gwede Mantashe denies wife involved in emergency power deal

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has denied involvement of his wife in the awarding of a multibillion-rand tender for the supply ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  2. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  5. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X