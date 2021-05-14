amaBhungane calls ‘censorship’ as Twitter blocks access to tender exposé

Investigative journalism group amaBhungane said Twitter blocking links to its online articles appeared to be an “attempt at censoring a highly respected news outlet”.

The non-profit newsroom’s managing partner Sam Sole tweeted on Friday that links to their website were being blocked — coinciding with the publication of articles about how a multibillion-rand tender was allegedly “legally rigged” to favour Turkish-led consortium Karpowership SA.

According to the article, the department of mineral resources and energy allegedly structured the tender in such a way that it favoured the budding gas industry while kneecapping renewables, a move that placed the consortium ahead of other companies.

Sole suggested the move by Twitter amounted to “dirty tricks” and “blatant censorship”.