Cop in trouble for allegedly impregnating inmate awaiting trial for murder

14 May 2021 - 17:48 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A North West cop faces disciplinary action after allegedly impregnating an inmate. File image.
A North West police officer is in trouble after he allegedly impregnated an inmate who was awaiting trial for murder.

The incident allegedly took place at the Stilfontein police station's holding cells in October last year. 

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said the woman had been brought in from the Rooigrond Correctional Centre to the Stilfontein holding cells ahead of a court appearance.

"[In] March she discovered that she was pregnant and correctional services reported the incident to SAPS,” she said.

The correctional services department said the officer was not the one who transported the woman to the station, but that they had met there and that the woman was the one who pointed out the officer as the one who had sex with her.

Myburgh told TimesLIVE that a criminal case had been lodged against the officer.

“A departmental investigation, which was instituted against the member in terms of the SAPS discipline regulations, has been completed and the hearing will soon commence. The member is not on suspension,” she confirmed to TimesLIVE. 

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that the department was “aware of the issue and it was investigated fully”.

“A statement by the now-sentenced inmate is vivid on the activities leading to the day of the sexual encounter. Her statement and our records correspond in affirming that the sexually activity happened outside our care and not in our premises,” he said. 

“Correctional services does not transport remand detainees to court. As already indicated, there are records indicating when the inmate was moved from our facility and brought back.”

The woman has since been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for murder. 

