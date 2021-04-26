South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal rocked by another prison sex scandal

26 April 2021 - 15:44
The official allegedly engaged in an intimate act with a prisoner serving time for murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Another sex scandal has rocked a KwaZulu-Natal prison, just weeks after two female correctional services employees were dismissed.

Provincial correctional services department spokesperson Thulani Mdluli confirmed that a male official at the Durban Westville Female Correctional Centre was suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct with a female offender who is serving a sentence for murder.

“We are aware of these disturbing and disgusting allegations where our male official and a female offender were allegedly found in an act of sexual intimacy, hence the official has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation in progress.”

Mdluli said the allegations had the potential to damage the image of the department.

“This can never be tolerated and if these allegations implicate any official, serious disciplinary action will be taken against that official, because the departmental code of conduct is against any improper, disgraceful or unacceptable manner by an official while on duty.”

Two female correctional service officials were recently dismissed after investigations into an explicit video which went viral last month showing one of them having sex with an inmate.

The incident took place at the Ncome correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal. The department said the official in the video, and the colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act, were dismissed after a disciplinary process.

The inmate involved was also not spared and had been reclassified into the maximum category.

TimesLIVE

